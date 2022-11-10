Run The Jewels Rumored To Be Collaborating With Nike On An SB Dunk

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Nike SB Dunk continues to be the most popular sneaker out in the streets (we hella tired of those “Panda” restocks though), and now it seems like they’re teaming up with a Hip-Hop favorite duo to remix the classic silhouette in both Low and High models.

According to Hypebeast, Nike is partnering with Killer Mike and El-P a.k.a. Run The Jewels to breathe new Hip-Hop life into the Nike SB Dunk, and given the cult following they’ve built over the years, it’s bound to be a must-have grail for millions of sneakerheads.

First revealed by Instagram sneaker leak account @zsneakerheadz, Run the Jewels’ SB Dunk Low appears to feature a light blue and pink color scheme, with the group’s famous “hand sign” graphic split across the heels instead of standard Nike SB branding. The midsole also appears to be wrapped in blue leather, and the bottom of the insoles boasts special Run the Jewels prints on the heel’s Zoom Air units. An icy blue outsole with a special print can be seen as well, but it hasn’t been determined if that outsole belongs to the SB Dunk Low or the SB Dunk High.

Though neither Nike nor Run The Jewels have confirmed the collaboration, rumors already have the sneakers dropping on April 20, 2023 (4/20) to continue Nike’s annual tradition of dropping hype dunks on the stoner’s holiday.

Check out the teaser pic of the kicks below and let us know if you’d pick up a pair if they hit the general public come next year in the comments section below.