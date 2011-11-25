CLOSE
New Video: Ludacris “Bada Boom” (Big Sean And Drake Diss) [Video]

Ludacris has released the video for his Big Sean and Drake diss “Bada Boom.”

As previously reported, on the track he seemingly calls out Drizzy and Sean for speaking on his use of the “Supa Dapa” flow rap style that they made popular.

“I‘m the truth in this booth and you ni**** all h***/ Counterfeit rappers say I’m stealing their flows, but I can’t steal what you never made up b****/ Y’all some duplicate rap cloning ni***/I manufacture you h*** put on your makeup b****.”

 

Now in his video, watch Luda go to “war” with them through a “The Fifth Element” theme.

Check out “Bada Boom” below.

