Snoop Dogg Biopic Is In The Works, First Film From Death Row Pictures

Snoop Dogg is as deserving an artist of a biographical film as anyone in modern pop culture today, and an upcoming venture reveals that one is on the way. The Long Beach, Calif. native just formed his new Death Row Pictures imprint, which partnered with Universal Pictures to bring the biopic to life.

Deadline reported on the new Snoop Dogg biopic and obtained a statement from the popular superstar regarding the as yet untitled biopic.

From Deadline:

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” said Snoop. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

The outlet adds that Allen Hughes (Menace II Society, The Book Of Eli) will direct the film and the script will be penned by Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther). The biopic will feature music from Snoop’s massive catalog and he now owns the rights to the music he released under Death Row Records.

The Snoop Dogg biopic is one of many Universal Pictures will work on and it appears they’re quite excited to partner with the Doggfather.

“Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture,” said Universal Pictures chairperson Donna Langley. “We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”

A release date has yet to be announced.

—

Photo: Getty