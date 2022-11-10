The Queen Of Christmas Returns With New CBS Special 

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Like Thanos with his finger snap at the end of Avengers: Endgame, when it comes to Christmas—Mariah Carey is inevitable.

The Queen of Christmas who has reigned supreme since the release of her 1994 now-classic Christmas carol, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” will present Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! On Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and on demand on Paramount +.

The special features Carey singing a medley of holiday hits as well as some surprises in a pre-taped event at Madison Square Garden in NYC, according to Deadline. Carey is also one of the executive producers of the special.

The best-selling female artist of all time, Mariah Carey has sold more than 200 million albums and had 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was the lead single from Mariah Carey’s fourth studio album entitled Merry Christmas. The song has charted every holiday season since its release and has reportedly earned the songstress more than $60 million in royalties.