University Of Kentucky Karen Banned From School After Attacking Black Student She Called A “N*gger B*tch”

In today’s episode of When Keeping It White, Racist And Entitled Goes Wrong, a white student at the University of Kentucky, who was arrested for verbally and physically attacking a Black woman and fellow student at the college, has now been expelled from the school and will not be allowed to reenroll.

According to The Grio, Sophia Rosing, the KK-Karen in training who was caught on camera attacking Black student Kylah Spring, a freshman working as a desk clerk, was set to graduate in May. But instead, she’s facing charges and she’s going to find some other school to finish her collegiate career.

From the Grio:

Campus police charged Rosing with first and second offenses of alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to an arrest report.

Rosing was suspended on an interim basis within hours after university officials learned of the incident. The suspension banned her from campus during the investigation, Capilouto said.

The altercation at Boyd Hall was captured on video and posted to multiple social media platforms. Kylah Spring, a freshman working as a desk clerk, says in the video that Rosing hit her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach. Spring said the attack began when she asked Rosing, who appeared to be intoxicated, if she was OK.

Rosing’s attorney, Fred Peters, had already said previously that his client was “going to withdraw from the university,” and that Rosing is “a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady.” (She wasn’t so ashamed that she didn’t plead not guilty to the charges, but whatever.)

Peters also said Rosing would be going to rehab and that she would receive treatment for “several things,” but that still begs the question: Is there rehab for racism?

Of course, Rosing not only tried to blame her behavior on alcohol, but she erroneously claimed she wasn’t racist, despite repeatedly calling a Black woman a “n*****r,” a “b*tch” and a “n*****r b*tch.”

“This behavior was disgusting and devastating to our community,” said university President Eli Capilouto in a message to students and faculty at the school. “We stand by our students who were targeted by this unacceptable hostility and violence.”