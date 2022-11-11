BOGO: DaBaby Denies That He Fell Off After Low Ticket Sales For New Tour

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby is struggling to sell concert tickets for his new tour thus all signs are pointing to him falling off. He has responded to the chatter in signature fashion.

As spotted on Complex, the Kirk MC is now addressing his very low concert sales. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 he took to social media to let his fans and naysayers alike know that he is good. The video in question pans to several pricey automobiles until we see DaBaby on the ground with his right leg twisted. When asked by the cameraman “Ayo, what happened to your leg?” he humorously responds “I was at the top, but then I fell off,” he said laughing. “Help me up, n***a. Help me up, I fell off.”

His caption further echoes the sentiment that he is doing just fine. “I FELL OFF🙋🏾‍♂️😂 But nah fr man GOD IS GREAT, I ran this sh*t up from NOTHING & still stand firm on morals & principles. I’m BLESSED. & Filled with gratitude no matter what.”

As reported by several outlets some of the venues DaBaby is set to perform at are selling tickets via a BOGO (Buy One Get One Free) for as low as $22.

This is not the first time DaBaby has had to defend his career. After the release of his most recent project Baby On Baby 2 which failed to come close to what his previous album Blame It On Baby did, he went on to allege that he is being blackballed. “Not bad for da BlackBalled Baby” he wrote on an Instagram Story.

Photo: Kevin Rawls