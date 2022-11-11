Black Star Announces NYC Show After ‘SNL’ Debut

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Black Star is booked and busy. The duo of Yasiin Bey fka Mos Def and Talib Kweli have announced a last-minute show in New York City, days after they make their Saturday Night Live debut.

The Brooklyn duo will be the musical guests of the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode of SNL on Saturday, November 12. Then on Tuesday, the MC’s will be holding down a midnight show at Sony Hall in NYC.

In May, Black Star finally released their long anticipated sophomore album, No Fear Of Time, the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed and classic Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star album released back in 1998. More recently, they provided standout verses on Westside Gunn’s latest mixtape, Hitler Wears Hermes 10 on a track called “Peppas.”

Doors to Tuesday night’s show (Nov. 15) open at 11pm. You can find out more info and cop tickets right here.