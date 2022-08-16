6 Things We Learned From Black Star & Dave Chappelle On Drink Champs

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After months of being kept on a shelf somewhere in NORE’s lab, the Drink Champs episode featuring Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), and Dave Chappelle has finally hit the airwaves and it was filled with as much laughter as you’d expect.

Flying down to Dave Chappelle’s hangout dubbed “The Shack” in Yellow Springs, Ohio to tape the segment, NORE and his team popped bottles and shot the sh*t with the legendary artists and iconic comedian in which they talked about music, life, and of course Kanye West.

Whether cracking jokes about Kanye West or reminiscing about the iconic moment of yesteryear, the three men provided listeners with entertaining stories, point of views, and comedic opinions.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Black Star and Dave Chappelle on Drink Champs.

Mos Def says that he was nice with the rhymes since he was single digit aged and says “I was never not good.” If you’re already thinking you’re that dude at 9-years-old then you know can’t nobody out there tell you otherwise. Luckily for Mos, he was right.

