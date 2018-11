B.o.B.’s EPIC Mixtape

Bobby Ray is back with a brand new mixtape to hold fans until his Strange Clouds album drops in 2012.

EPIC features 15 new tracks and appearances from Eminem, T.I, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Mos Def, Bun B, Big K.R.I.T. and others.



Download B.o.B.’s new mixtape here.