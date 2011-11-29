Amber Rose Talks Her Upcoming Pop Album, Smirnoff Ads And “Master Of The Mix” [Exclusive Video]

[ooyala code=”BpbXM3Mzr4H7SQ2IBlNh1h8qVaA3R6jE”]



Amber Rose is officially on the promo trail for her upcoming album and her new line of Smirnoff vodka.

While on the red carpet for the Soul Train Music Awards, the model/girlfriend of Wiz Khalfia confirmed to HipHopWired that her musical debut would be a pop project.

And while it still remains untitled and will no doubt feature her Taylor Gang beau, Rose remained mum on any of her collaborations.

“It’s pop, it’s gonna be popular. It’s house music, it’s gonna be fun, dance music,” said Rose.

“It’s just real, it’s everything that I feel that I’m putting into music.[…] I have a few people in mind but that’s gonna be a surprise.”

Moving past her new passion for pop music, Rose also spoke on her Smirnoff ads for the company’s ‘Fluffed Marshmallow’ and ‘Whipped Cream’ vodka flavors.

According to Rose, both choices play off her good girl and bad girl persona.

“I’m doing a campaign for fluffed marshmallow and whipped cream. The fluffed marshmallow is when you want to be a good girl or a good boy and the whipped is when you want to feel a little bad. And I’m both of those things, sometimes I’m a good girl and sometimes I’m a bad girl, I like them both.“

Before wrapping up with HHW, Rose also offered this last tidbit to people who don’t think she’s qualified to be a judge on BET’s Master Of The Mix” DJ competition,

“I don’t know how to DJ but I do know how to party, I literally get paid to travel around the world to party so that’s what I judge the DJs on.”