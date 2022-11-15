Nick Cannon Talks Child Support Claims to Pay ‘A Lot More’ than $3M A Year

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a question most of us have asked. How much does a man who will soon welcome his 12th child pay in child support? According to Nick Cannon—a whole lot.

The Sun published an article last week estimating that child support costs Cannon nearly $3 million a year, according to attorney and legal expert, Goldie Schon—who does not represent Cannon.

“When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who’s an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines,” Schon wrote, adding, “If he is taking home somewhere upward of $5 million a year, you have to look at what it would take to have the children kept in the lifestyle of both parents.”

However, according to US Weekly, in an interview with The Neighborhood Talk on Friday, Nov. 11, Cannon said, “I definitely spend a lot more than [$3 million] on my children annually.”

He added, “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child (support).”

Cannon’s comments came just before he shared the news of the birth of his 11th child. Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon was born to the talk show host and model Abby De La Rosa with whom he has two other children.

He is expecting his 12th child later this year with model Alyssa Scott with whom he shared a son—Zen who died seven months later from brain cancer.

Despite the growing Cannon Clan, Nick claims that he is active in the lives of all his children telling Men’s Health in a June interview, ,”If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up.”

He continued: “I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”





