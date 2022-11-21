Dave East “Seen A Lot,” Black Star “So Be It” & More | Daily Visuals 11.21.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This past Friday (November 18) Dave East returned to the rap scene with his latest project Book of David courtesy of Gangsta Grillz and now the Harlem representative comes through with some new visuals for one of the mixtape’s standout cuts.

In his latest video for “Seen A Lot,” Dave East takes to his brand new spot, From The Deli, where he kicks it with some friends and fam and gets poured up while enjoying the fruits of his labor. We feel like most of Dave’s visuals will be taking place at his new Deli. We ain’t mad at that at all.

Keeping that New York vibe going, Hip-Hop OG’s Black Star reunite and in their black-and-white clip to “So Be It,” Mos Def and Talib Kweli rock the crowd and show them what they’ve been missing for a decade and change.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Roddy Ricch featuring Lil Durk, Lil GotIt, and more.

DAVE EAST – “SEEN A LOT”

BLACK STAR – “SO BE IT”

RODDY RICCH FT. LIL DURK – “TWIN”

LIL GOTIT – “GIVENCHY DRAWS”

AB-SOUL FT. FRE$H – “GANG’NEM”

MORRAY – “BROKEN VOWS”

DAVE EAST – “GOD BODY”

YOUNG NUDY – “READY”

RAH SWISH – “FINISH WHAT I STARTED”