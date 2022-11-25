Kim Kardashian Appears To Shade Ye With Adidas X Balenciaga Instagram Post

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian appears to be doing a little bit of trolling on her ex-husband Ye aka Kanye West.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a photo to Instagram that showed her draped in Adidas and Balenciaga. This, of course, comes a month after both companies cut ties with Ye over his antisemitic Twitter fingers.

From Page Six:

“Hey,” she captioned the mirror selfie in her closet, where she wears a silver turtleneck with the brand’s famous stripes down the arms and the logo on her chest ($1,350), paired with black and white shorts, both from the Balenciaga x Adidas collab. She accessorized with thigh-high black Balenciaga boots ($3,490).

“Adidas? Really?” one commenter questioned. “She’s been respectful for waaayyy too long. If this is her dig let her get it,” a fan responded.

“The shade is unreal,” another commenter wrote to which a supporter said, “here for it 👏😂.” Another Kardashian supporter called her a “petty queen,” while one quoted West foe Taylor Swift: “Lately you’ve been dressing for revenge.”

it’s possible that Kim’s apparent Yeezy shade has something to do with reports by former Adidas employees who claim Ye would regularly show off nude photos of his ex around the office. Or maybe she was just being petty for the sake of being petty toward the man who turned their post-marriage into an entire public drama.

Meanwhile, folks on Twitter are criticizing Kardashian for promoting the outfit after Balenciaga came under fire for promoting ads that featured children in ways many deem inappropriate at best.

So, if the Instagram post was Kardashian’s attempt at throwing shade at Ye, it might have backfired a bit.

So, what do y’all think? Is Kim out of line for posting the outfit, or is Ye deserving of the shade regardless of Balenciaga’s problematicness?