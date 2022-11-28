Drake Gifted DJ Khaled Some Expensive Ass Toilet Bowls

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We already know that celebrities love to give each other gifts for no apparent reason, so when Drake decided to bless DJ Khaled with some presents, it wasn’t surprising that the King of The North gifted the man a few thrones for his home.

Over the weekend DJ Khaled took to Instagram to reveal that Drake had sent him a few high-end toilet bowls because, well, who couldn’t use a few luxury toilet bowls in their home? Khaled praised Drake for blessing him with four brand new Toto toilet bowls, and in the process, giving him a brand new thinking chair.

“This might be the best gift ever. Everybody knows, when you sit down and do the theory, that’s when you meditate and reflect on life! When you sit down and do the theory, ideas be coming. Some of my best ideas come from me taking a theory. Real talk! And I got one now that lights up and it sprays theory and it even makes it smell theory. And it’s like a big theory,” the We the Best rapper said.

While one might wonder why a toilet bowl is a big deal, this particular toilet bowl comes with a remote control for the features it bares. From heated seats to UV lights, the Toto toilet bowl seems to be the Rolls Royce of crappers. DJ Khaled and his wife were very excited to add the new luxury bowls to their kingdom.

Check out an ecstatic DJ Khaled receive his new thrones from Drake below, and let us know if you’d be willing to spend $2300 on a toilet bowl that would keep your butt warm in the winter months in the comments section below.