Tyler Perry Is “Looking Forward To Telling Unique Stories” As He Signs Deal With Amazon Studios

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Love him or hate him, you have to respect Tyler Perry‘s hustle and work ethic.

According to Variety, arguably one of the most successful Black directors in TV and film is now taking his brand to Amazon Studios by signing a four-picture film deal with the platform. That means Perry will write, direct, and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video, which already has a few of Perry’s gems available for streaming such as Daddy’s Little Girls, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, For Colored Girls, and, for those trying to get into the holiday spirit, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas.

“I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

Salke, the Amazon Studios, shared reciprocated Perry’s sentiment regarding the new partnership.

“Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time,” Salke said. “He is a true multihyphenate who has defined his own incredible brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world with his series and films. We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences.”

So, are y’all excited about Perry’s new deal with Amazon Studios and the prime entertainment he’s set to bring to the platform? What are your thoughts?