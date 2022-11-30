Kimye Divorce Finalized, Kanye West To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

At long last Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have finally settled the saga known as their divorce proceedings. But it’s going to be leaving Kanye’s pockets a lot lighter every month for the foreseeable future.

According to TMZ, Kim is taking Kanye to the cleaners for child support and has been blessed with a monthly payout of $200,000. This comes on the heels of Kanye losing all kinds of endorsement deals following his antisemitic statements. On the bright side for Ye, he was granted equal access to their kids and even picked up North West from school Tuesday and took her to the mall. Still, for someone who lost his billionaire status overnight and might continue to lose out on millions going forward as he continues to push his far-right point of views, $200K a month is going to hurt his pockets sooner or later.

According to the settlement, Kanye will pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support. Our sources say Kanye’s not footing the full bill for child support — that’s just his share. In addition, he’s responsible for 50% of their kids’ educational expenses, including tuition. He’s also responsible for 50% of their children’s security expenses.

Now, this is interesting … if there’s ever a dispute regarding the children, Kim and Kanye agree they will participate in mediation. If one of them fails to participate, the other gets to make the decision in a dispute by default. Not hard to read between the lines. As for the $200k … it’s due the first day of each month and must be wired into her account.