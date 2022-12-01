Netflix Drops First Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Docuseries

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to shed light on their life and love in a way never seen before in a new Netflix documentary.

The first trailer for Harry & Meghan—the upcoming docuseries set to air on Netflix—dropped this week. The series will include personal footage of the couple’s life together including from their 2018 wedding reception, according to People.

“Why did you want to make this documentary?” the couple is asked in the promo video.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry says. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Meghan then says, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The streaming giant describes the series saying that it “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus, whose most recent work includes the critically-acclaimed, What Happened, Miss Simone?, is leading the production.

The documentary is the first project in the multi-year deal that the former royal couple signed with Netflix in September 2020. Their company, Archewell Productions, will exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming for Netflix.

A second title, Heart of Invictus, which will follow athletes as they prepare for the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague, is currently in the works.