Harrison Ford Returns In New ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After more than a decade in development, Indiana Jones 5 is finally getting ready to release and Harrison Ford has never looked better… thanks to CGI anyway.

Lucas Films dropped the first trailer for their upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and amazingly enough 80-year-old Harrison Ford still looks capable of swinging a whip with the best of them (must be a white people heritage thang). Written and directed by James Mangold (Logan) the latest installment to the Indiana Jones franchise finds Indy coming out of retirement to go on one final crusade set during the Space Race between the Russians and the U.S. in the 1960’s.

Though we have no idea what the “Dial of Destiny” is nor what it is capable of, if it got an 80-year-old man who discovered aliens exist in his last outing to get back in the game, it’s gotta be important, right? The trailer also reintroduced Indy alumni, John Rhys-Davies, who is reprising the role of Sallah straight outta 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Unfortunately for Shia LaBeouf there’s no Shia LaBeouf in this one even though it seemed like he was poised to fill the shoes of his father, Indiana Jones, by the time the credits rolled in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of Crystal Skull. He will not be missed (no shots).

So check out the trailer to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and let us know if you’ll be seeing this when it hits theaters on June 30, 2023.