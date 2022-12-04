Snoop Dogg And His Family Star In New SKIMS Holiday Campaign

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg is lending his likeness to another brand. He, his wife, children and grandchildren are all pictured together for the first time in a new holiday campaign for SKIMS.

SKIMS, the Kim Kardashian founded underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand, has announced the launch of a new Holiday 2022 campaign, featuring legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and his entire family tree. Three generations of family unite and are photographed all together in a campaign for the first time. This holiday season, Snoop Dogg and family show off SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection.

Snoop Dogg and his family are the SKIMS Holiday family of the year, following the Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Family Campaign in 2021. Snoop Dogg stars alongside his wife Shantee Broadus and three children; Cordell Broadus & his kids Lunda and Journey; Cori Broadus & fiancé Wayne Deuce; and Corde Broadus & his kids Zion, Sky, and Elleven. SKIMS highlights its loungewear product offerings for the entire family with this new spirited holiday campaign.

“I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits,” said Snoop Dogg. “The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!”

You can shop the SKIMS holiday collection here.

Photo: Donna Trope For SKIMS