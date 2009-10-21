Fat Joe Clears Air on Remy Ma

“I wish her situation on nobody in the universe or on my worst enemy because I believe that jail is hell on Earth.”

Things have changed in the Terror Squad camp quite dramatically since 2004 when they had everybody doing the lean back. The apparent change is that the majority of the soldiers have gone against their General, as Fat Joe has no fan fare as it pertains to his old team.

Since then, Crack packed his bags from New York and has found a new home alongside Florida natives and has equipped himself with DJ Khaled and Rick Ross.

Old members such as Tony Sunshine and Cuban Linx have expressed their distaste and accused him of not paying them what is owed.

A disheartening break-up came between Joey and the Squad’s front lady Remy Ma as her current incarceration seemed to open up a moment of clarity as she had thrown shots at her former group member.

While on the Ear Candy radio program with Renada Romain, Joe opened up on his beginnings with Remy and how his intentions were just to give her the outlet she needed to shine and obtain the success that he saw in her.

“When you see someone in the projects and they ain’t doing so good, but you feel that they’re talented and you come and tell them ‘Yo, Imma put you on,’ next thing you know they’re driving Benz,’ on number one songs, they owning houses in Jersey and all that.”

Once 2007 came around and Remy was convicted for the shooting, a different tune came around which clearly threw Fat Joe off of his feet and made him second guess his decision to align with her. At this point, he feels as though everyone has been blaming him for what he hasn’t done instead of acknowledging what he has.

“It makes you not wanna help people anymore. When you attack me like that, she was like my sister at one time, I can’t really rock with her.”

Regardless of what the relationship is now, Joe still continues to wish her the best above everything else.

Along with Remy, the widow of Big Pun has continued to voice her opinion on the rapper feeling that he has been robbing her family of their funds and has yet to provide them with what is left of Pun’s legacy.

With so many enemies building up top, it makes sense why he moved all the way down to Florida.