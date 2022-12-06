Lawyer Claims Takeoff Shooting Suspect’s Trip “Pre-planned”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A lawyer for the man accused of the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff claims that he wasn’t trying to evade authorities at his latest court hearing.

According to reports, Patrick Wesley Clark appeared in court for his second hearing in Houston, Texas on Monday morning (Dec. 5) after being brought into custody for allegedly shooting and killing the “Stir Fry” rapper outside of a bowling alley in the downtown area a month ago.

At that hearing, Clark’s $2 million bond was discussed with his attorneys filing a motion for it to be reduced. A sticking point was a revelation by the Houston police that claimed Clark had obtained an expedited passport and had tickets to Mexico in his possession before being arrested.

“That was something that was already pre-planned, and it was counseled before he was arrested. So, I think that’s important. He wasn’t trying to go anywhere,” said Clark’s lawyer, Letitia Quinones to reporters after the hearing concluded. The 33-year-old is represented by another lawyer in addition to Quinones. The bond reduction hearing has been scheduled to take place this Wednesday.

The Monday hearing also included a discussion on removing certain names from Clark’s bond conditions as people that he’s restricted from contacting once he is able to post bond. Local news confirmed that rap mogul J. Prince is one of those people, and the other names include members of his family.

“There was no reason to put Mr. Prince’s family’s name in the bond conditions. The state agreed and it will be removed,” said the attorney representing Prince and his family, Kent Schaffer said after the hearing.

Clark was arrested on Friday by police and first appeared in court that evening, where the $2 million bond was first set.

At that hearing, law enforcement officials stated that Clark was identified through video footage obtained of the shooting that left Kirshnik Khari Ball aka Takeoff, dead after an argument over a dice game outside of the 810 Billiard and Bowling Alley on the night of November 1st. Authorities also allege that Clark was identified further by fingerprints.

“Prints from wine bottle, phone records, and a vehicle helped in ID’ing the defendant as the shooter in this murder case,” a detective said.

Photo: Getty