New York Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty Of Tax Fraud

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Finally! Donald Trump has been found guilty in a court of law. No, not for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. Government or for meddling in the 2020 Presidential Election, or for defaming rape accuser, E. Jean Carroll, but for tax fraud.

Hey, something’s something, right?

According to The Gothamist, a Manhattan jury just found the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 felonies related to tax fraud including first-degree scheme to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. While this verdict doesn’t mean that Donald Trump will see anytime behind bars, it does potentially spell the end of the Tump business “empire” and will put the squeeze on Cheeto Jesus’ grifting pockets.

Though many suspect Donald Trump directed his Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg to commit every felony that Trump Org. was convicted on, Weisselberg refused to point the finger at Trump and became the fall guy in the process.

The former president was not personally named as a defendant in the criminal case, in which Weisselberg previously pleaded guilty to 15 felonies and testified at the Trump Organization’s trial.

“Disappointed with the verdict in Manhattan, but will appeal,” Trump said in a statement. “After looking at millions of pages of documents, over many years, much to the detriment of record setting murder and other forms of violent crime that are taking place in New York City, the government was able to get an employee to ‘plea’ in order for a very reduced sentence.”

In a post to his Truth Social platform in the hours prior to the verdict being reached, Trump accused Bragg of “fighting a political Witch Hunt for D.C. against ‘Trump’ over Fringe Benefits.” After the verdict, Trump’s attorney told reporters he plans to appeal, according to Reuters.

After a 13-year tax fraud scheme that saw the company compensate some of its top executives with off-the-books perks that allowed them to avoid paying income taxes, a little justice has been served for those who want to see Trump held accountable.

“This was a case about greed and cheating,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office led the prosecution, said in a statement. “In Manhattan, no corporation is above the law.”

With everything that Donald Trump has seemingly gotten away with, Donnie seems to be the closest thing to the new “Teflon Don.”

While one would think such a verdict would bankrupt the Trump Organization, they’re only facing a maximum penalty of $1.62 million when sentencing is made on Jan. 13. Donald Trump probably made more than that selling those made in China “Make America Great Again” hats over the years. SMH.