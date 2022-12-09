YeDolf Hitler aka Kanye West Gets Honorary Degree Rescinded

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Proud antisemite Ye fka Kanye West keeps stacking up the L’s. In the latest, the College Dropout rapper has had the honorary degree bestowed on him by the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) rescinded.

Should anyone be surprised, considering the hate he’s been spewing to anyone who places a mic in front of him, though?

The school’s President shared a letter citing Ye’s hateful, “Indefensible” rhetoric as the reason his honorary doctorate, which was awarded to him back in 2015, has been scrapped.

Reports TMZ:

According to a school letter, obtained by TMZ, honchos decided to rescind Ye’s degree, stating, “His anti-Black, antisemitic, and incendiary statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities, are disgusting and condemnable”.

The letter, written by President Elissa Tenny, continues, “As a community, we know that there are varying opinions on what our School’s response should be––even as we all agree that his behavior is indefensible.”

SAIC tudents created a Change.org petition demanding Ye’s honorary doctorate be rescinded. Some of the other recent Ye L’s include getting a $116K bill from for right loon Milo Yiannopoulos and his Yeezy clothing line allegedly owing $600K in taxes.

Hey, it’s not like the notorious “free thinker” studied for the degree anyway, right?