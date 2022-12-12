8 Things We Learned From Pan-African Avenger Dr. Umar On ‘The Breakfast Club’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since Dr. Umar Johnson swung by your favorite early morning Hip-Hop show. Last week the Pan-African Avenger graced Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy with his presence and gave The Breakfast Club listeners all the knowledge they could handle.

From explaining why the school he’s been working on hasn’t opened its doors yet, to the story behind that now famous picture of him chopping it up with a white girl, Dr. Umar Johnson gets into all the details about his personal life, his opinions on politics and the death of Johnny Cochrane (seriously).

Here are the eight things we learned, although were plenty more, from Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club.

He’s Opening A School In Delaware

Speaking about the school he wants to open up in Delaware, Dr. Umar Johnson says they originally wanted $2 million for the building but after a few years of negotiation they finally sold it to him for the $500K he originally offered. Unfortunately, for the past three years he’s been having a hard time finding honest contractors to fix up the building and that’s why his long-promised school has yet to open its doors to the public.

“Contractors were not kind to us. They ripped us off. They scammed us. They stole out the building… The ‘con’ in contractor is real.” It wasn’t until he decided to go with white contractors that they got the school to “the finish line.”

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »