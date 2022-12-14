Diddy Proclaims His Shawty Wop, Yung Miami, Is No Side Chick After Birth of His New Baby Girl

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy, aka Love, is spreading a lot of L O V E lately. The mogul/rapper has come to the defense of Yung Miami after she was labeled as one of his “side chicks.”

The saga that is Diddy’s midlife crisis, also known as his love life, continues. After confirming the birth of his new child, Diddy returned to social media to defend his Shawty Wop, Yung Miami.

In a tweet claiming he doesn’t discuss things on the internet while literally discussing things on the internet, Diddy made it clear he has the City Girl’s back.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” the o. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

In a follow-up tweet, he continued, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

Was Diddy Sending A Shot At DJ Akademiks?

Many believe Diddy’s tweets were a subliminal shot at the Twitch gangsta DJ Akademiks who previously labeled Yung Miami a “side chick.”

Yung Miami had time for the “media personality,” leading to exchanging words between them.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch,” she said in a tweet.

“Akademiks my name ain’t d*ck so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of N***a my uncle doing life sentences for B*TCH A** N***A!!!!!

This mess is because of Diddy’s new seed and his other “side chick,” Daphne Joy acting up on social media and antagonizing Yung Miami.

The Hip-Hop star also had time for her, calling her a “munch” and claiming joy wants to have a baby with Diddy.

Yikes.

Meanwhile, Diddy was recently spotted holding hands with an IG “influencer.”

Diddy can’t stop and won’t stop when it comes to courting.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty