Dave Chappelle Attacker Who Caught The Fade Sentenced To 9 Months

Earlier this year Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl, and though the attacker got a quick comeuppance from Dave and his entourage, the perp has now gotten hit with hard time behind bars.
According to TMZ, 24-year-old Isaiah Lee, was just sentenced to nine months in Los Angeles County Jail after pleading no contest to entering a restricted area during a live event and battery, both of which are misdemeanors. Lee will be serving 270 days in jail due to the incident on May 3 in which he bum rushed Dave Chappelle while the comedian was on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.
Though Dave didn’t suffer any serious injuries, Lee was given a beatdown for the ages and was taken away in an ambulance as a result learning that the whole “f*ck around and find out” phrase is a way of life for some people.
After the incident, Lee was interviewed by the NY Post, Lee revealed that Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ+ jokes “triggered” him as he identifies as bisexual. Interestingly enough, Lee is also facing a separate attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing his roommate. Something that he probably intended to do to Dave Chappelle as well.