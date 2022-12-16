GloRilla “No More Love,” Juice WRLD “Face 2 Face” & More | Daily Visuals 12.16.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute now GloRilla’s stardom has been ascending to the outer stratosphere of the rap game, and though she’s faced a bump in the road here and there that isn’t stopping the Memphis artist from staying on her grizzly.

Keeping her buzz going and presence felt, Glo comes through with some new visuals for “No More Love.” GloRilla rounds up her girls to kick it on the porch before running down on her man and putting hands on him for stepping out on their relationship. Good thing GloRilla didn’t have that banana clip on her. Just sayin.’

Juice WRLD meanwhile is having his memory kept alive by his estate, and in the latest clip to his cut “Face 2 Face,” we find a young woman dealing with night terrors and demons who haunt her as she lays by herself in bed at night. Musta been the Night Hag.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ab-Soul, ItsWill and more.

GLORILLA – “NO MORE LOVE”

JUICE WRLD – “FACE 2 FACE”

AB-SOUL – “FOMF”

ITSWILL – “DAMAGES”

SAUCE WALKA X FISHXGRITS – “3 HO’S”

LARRY JUNE FT. BABYFACE RAY – “EXTRA OF UM”

NOCAP – “RICH AND DANGEROUS”

TOOSII – “FROZEN BELOW ZERO”

DDG – “MAYBACH CURTAINS”