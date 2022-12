Man Shouts “Kanye 2024” During Alleged Antisemitic Attack, NY Police Say

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Perhaps it’s time Ye fans come to glory on the fact that their MAGA fave’s recent antisemitic campaign is not only bigoted, cringe-worthy and legacy-tainting, but it’s also dangerous.

According to the Washington Post, the New York Police Department is investigating an alleged crime that took place in Central Park last Wednesday. The suspect, described as a man in his mid-40s, is accused of assaulting a 63-year-old man while making “numerous” antisemitic remarks and capping it all off with, “Kanye 2024!”

From the Post:

The attacker then uttered "numerous" antisemitic comments toward the man, according to police. Before the attacker fled on a bicycle — with a trailer featuring a sign reading "Hungry Disabled" — police say he referenced the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who has issued several antisemitic tirades, saying "Kanye 2024."

The 63-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

—even going so far as to proclaim his love for Nazis and the “good” he sees in Adolf Hitler —and now a hate crime has allegedly been committed against a Jewish man in his name. Imagine that: Ye aka Kanye West aka YeDolf Hitler spends the last few months doubling down on his oud and wrong verbal and digital violence against Jewish people

Maybe it’s time Yeesus fans stop pretending their “white lives matter” savior is just sharing harmless opinions. The truth is, Ye is using his massive platform to spew hate disguised as brave, unpopular opinion. If a prominent white man tweeted “deaf con 3 to BLACK PEOPLE,” would we even wait until hate crimes started happening as a result before we unanimously denounced him?