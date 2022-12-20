2 More Defendants From YSL RICO Case Plead Guilty

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

The YSL RICO case goes to trial next month and among the more than two dozen defendants, two more have come forth to enter guilty pleas. The pair joins Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens and Walter “DK” Murphy of alleged YSL members who entered plea deals.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that rapper Slimelife Shawty, real name Wunnie Lee, entered an Alford Plea, the same as Gunna, which means that he maintains his innocence while accepting that it was in his best legal interest to accept the deal. Slimelife Shawty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act as a first offender. His 10-year sentence was commuted to one-year with time serviced and nine years of probation.

Martinez Arnold, who is a native of California, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act and participation in criminal street gang activity. With his plea, Arnold had five gun and drug charges dropped and is allowed to visit California to see family.

Both men were ordered to honor a curfew that runs from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. unless they are in school, working or in need of medical care.

As a result of the plea deals taken this week, YSL defendants, including Young Thug, remain ahead of the Jan. 4 jury selection with a handful of the group stating they are without legal representation.

—

Photo: Getty