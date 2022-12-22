Netflix & Nike Team Up To Stream ‘Nike Training Club’ Classes

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Netflix is taking their streaming game up a notch as they’ve struck a deal with Nike to begin giving their monthly subscribers something to sweat it out to.

According to The Verge, Netflix and Nike have surprisingly joined forces to bring viewers exercise training sessions so people can get their workout in while staying in the comfort of their own home. Beginning Dec. 30 (right in time to keep your New Year’s resolution), Netflix subscribers will be able to stream classes from the Nike Training Club which will feature 30 hours of content in its first two weeks.