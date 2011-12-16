WTF!!! Man Gets “Free Lil Boosie” Tattooed On His Face [Video/Photos]

Mingo Baby Gets “Free Lil Boosie” Tattooed On His Face

Now I’ve done seen it all know.

When being a fan just goes too damn far.

Earlier this week we reported of woman getting “DRAKE” tattooed on her forehead.

Well apparently Lil Boosie has a #1 fan as well who went all out for the jailed rapper.

An independent rapper by the name of Mingo Baby…. (Who, that’s what we said too) misses Lil Boosie so bad that he got “Free Lil Boosie” tattood on his forehead. We all thought Webbie was gone be doing that.

Mingo Baby says Boosie was 100 and that he rocked shows with him before.

Ok, well send the man the letter but this face tattoo. FAIL Miserably but as he states he don’t give a KCUF.

Click The Page #s And Check Out More Horribly Wrong Tattoos

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »