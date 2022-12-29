Pill Cosby Announces Plans For Comeback Tour In 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In a surprise interview, Bill Cosby announced that he intends to go on a comeback tour when asked about his plans for next year.

Bill Cosby appeared as a surprise guest on the WGH Talk radio show Wednesday (Dec. 28). When asked by host Scott Spears if he’ll finally be able to tour again next year, the comedian simply replied, “yes.” He continued: “Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

The 85-year-old didn’t give a timeframe on when he would want to tour next year, but his publicist Andrew Wyatt did respond to an email from The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re looking at getting back out here around Spring/Summer of 2023,” he wrote. The move to tour is something that Cosby wants, as he hasn’t toured since 2015. “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” he said during the interview.

Cosby had been convicted of a criminal sexual assault charge in April 2018. He’d go on to serve almost three years in prison out of a three to 10-year sentence before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2021. The court made the decision ruling that a “non-prosecution agreement” between Cosby and former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr. prevented him from being charged in the case brought by Andrea Constant, his accuser.

The case was brought before the United States Supreme Court in March of this year, resulting in the court declining to reinstate his conviction. Cosby now faces another lawsuit filed under a New York State law that suspends the statute of limitations for older claims of sexual assault for a period of one year. The suit was filed by five plaintiffs including former The Cosby Show actresses Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl in early December. Wyatt called the lawsuit “frivolous.” “As we have always stated, and now America can see, this isn’t about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault, it’s ALL ABOUT MONEY,” he said in a statement made at the time.