HHW Gaming: Burberry x Minecraft Team Up For Capsule Collection & In-Game Items

Consider the lines between digital and physical to be blurred thanks to this new collaboration between icon British luxury brand Burberry and the insanely popular videogame Minecraft.

Burberry and Minecraft have teamed up for a new capsule collection available on Burberry’s website and in select retailers.

Gamers will also get to show off their self-expression with in-game items also.

The collection includes signature pieces like the iconic trench coat, hoodies, and other accessories that feature Minecraft-inspired prints.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Minecraft to bring the Burberry brand story to life in such an immersive way,” said Phillip Hennche, Director of Channel Innovation at Burberry. “With a shared belief in adventure, community, and the power of creativity to open spaces, the natural synergy between both of our brands has allowed us to connect our respective worlds in a way that is unexpected and yet entirely natural. By coming together, we hope to connect communities and inspire our consumers with a whole new way to experience our brand.”

“We are excited to announce Minecraft’s first luxury goods collaboration with one of the most iconic fashion brands in the world, Burberry. Our capsule collection and exclusive in-game content bridges the digital and physical worlds through a celebration of adventure, exploration, and self-expression,” says Kayleen Walters, Head of Franchise Development at Mojang Studios. “Through our partnership, we will bring the joy of gaming to the world of luxury fashion and introduce new audiences to the endless creative possibilities within Minecraft.”

Minecraft Players Can Also Download Free Burberry-Inspired In-Game Content

The collaboration doesn’t end with real-world and virtual clothing. Minecraft players can also embark on a Burberry-inspired adventure as well.

“Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond” will encourage players to “complete various outdoor challenges and interact with the animal kingdom.”

The new content also reflects the fashion brand and Minecraft’s appreciation of the wonder of nature. Both entities teamed up to protect naturescapes for the explorers of tomorrow.

Burberry and Minecraft will donate “to help protect 500,000 trees and plant 25,000 trees through environmental organization Conservation International and their forest conservation efforts around the world.”

Photo: Burberry / Minecraft