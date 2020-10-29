HHW Gaming: ‘Minecraft’ Will Be Getting Into “Good Trouble” With Free Lesson Featuring Late Rep. John Lewis

Video games aren’t just tools that entertain. They can also be used to educate. Minecraft is using the recently announced Minecraft: Education Edition lesson to honor and educate students about the late John Lewis.

Wednesday (oct.28), Mojang Studios revealed that the first lesson in Minecraft’s “Good Trouble: Social Justice Movements Around the World” learning series called “John Lewis and Social Movements Around the World” will be released on November 5.

The free content which will be available via both the in-game Minecraft Marketplace and Minecraft: Education Edition “is designed to help educators explore crucial topics and ideas about social justice and fair and equitable participation in society with students from all walks of life.”

In the lesson, students will meet the late Civil Rights icon and US Congressman Rep. John Lewis and learn about his life, career, and philosophy. Plus, students will also embark on a virtual journey with Lewis across the globe and through key moments in time to meet leaders of other social justice movements that have deeply impacted millions of lives.

The lesson was developed by US veteran educators – Felisa Ford, Natasha Rachell, and Ken Shelton. It will be the first of many “Good Trouble: Social Justice Movements Around the World” lessons from Minecraft: Education Edition. With remote learning being the wave due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a wonderful tool to help teachers educate their students. You can see below how Minecraft is helping keep children engaged in their educations below.

Photo: Mojang Studios / Minecraft Live