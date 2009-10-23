Diddy Tries To Find New Assistant With Help From VH1

According to VH1, “the U.S. competition series “I Want to Work for Diddy,” starring Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, is to return for a second season next month.”

Diddy is searching once again for his new Fawnzworth Bentley to hold umbrellas for him on those rainy days. The competition will feature eleven contestants who will be put through grueling and tough scenarios, all for a spot to be one of the entertainment industries toughest positions.

The object of the show will be exactly the same as its first season as the opponents need to not only impress Diddy with vigorous work ethics and fast thinking but will need to impress familiar faces from the first season, Bad Boy executive Phil Robinson and former Diddy assistant Capricorn Clark.

Diddy claims that this year will be a lot more dramatic and harder for the contestants than it was last year. “Last season, I was hands-off and left it to the judges,” Diddy said in a statement. “This season, I’m taking a foot-in-A$$, all-over-your-brain approach to finding this assistant.”

The season premiere of “I Want to Work for Diddy,” will be Monday November 2nd on VH1. Advice for the contestants: you might want to buy some running shoes, I have a feeling you may be walking to get some cheesecake!