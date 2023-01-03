Future “Back To The Basics,”Vado ft. Dave East “By The Stove” & More | Daily Visuals 1.3.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It was a very fruitful year for Future as the ATLien released his latest LP, I Never Liked You, much to city boys’ praise, and in the process was crowned the best rapper alive.

Looking to carry some of those positive vibes in 2023, the Toxic King comes through with some new visuals for INLY album cut “Back To The Basics,” which finds Future enjoying female company everywhere from a yacht to a fancy private resort on a tropical island to kick off the new year. One of those lucky ladies may end up being baby mama number nine for Future.

Back in New York, Vado and Dave East keep Harlem’s world spinnin’ and in their clip to “By The Stove” the two Uptown representatives politic in the projects to remind everyone about the humble beginnings they came from and why their styles are as gritty as it gets.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Fendi P featuring Curren$y, Fat Trel and more.

FUTURE – “BACK TO THE BASICS”

VADO FT. DAVE EAST – “BY THE STOVE”

FENDI P FT. CURREN$Y – “NEVER STOP”

FAT TREL – “VULTURE ISLAND FREESTYLE”

WILLGZ & LIL TJAY – “CHAIN GANG”

ALBEE AL – “GOTTI FLOW”

BKTHERULA – “UH HUH”

YN JAY – “INTRO”