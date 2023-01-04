Bad Bunny Responds To Video Of Him Throwing A Fan’s Phone

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

2022 was a banner year for Bad Bunny as he achieved some historical feats such as having the most streamed Latin album in history with his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, and eventually going on to rock Yankee Stadium to close out his hottest of summers.

Unfortunately for him, scandal struck to kick off 2023 when he was caught on video grabbing a fan’s phone and chucking it into the abyss while he was visiting the Dominican Republic earlier this week. In the video you can see a female fan roll up on the 28-year-old King of Reggaeton and attempt to take a selfie with him. For the first few seconds, Bad Bunny seemed cool with the gesture as he smiled while she stuck a phone in front of the both of them, but then the “Ojitos Lindos” artist grabbed the phone and flung it across the street much to the surprise of everyone recording him before walking off and saying “Respeta mi espacio” (Respect my space).

Needless to say the backlash he caught on social media was swift though many of his fans understood where he was coming from.

Knowing he had to acknowledge his actions, Bad Bunny took to social media to explain that he’s cool with fans meeting and greeting him on a personal level, but doubled down on his actions saying he doesn’t appreciate anyone rolling up on him and putting a “f*cking phone” in his face as he takes that as a “lack of respect.” With that being the case he’ll respond in kind to anyone violating his personal space.

English Translation: “To the person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come and put a f*cking phone in my face, I will consider if for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

Naturally his fans rode with him and accepted his explanation while others felt he went too far by chucking an expensive smart phone and even said he’d never fill the shoes of the OG King of Reggaeton, Daddy Yankee.

Daddy Yankee has officially retired from the music game for anyone who needs to know.

Whether or not this affects Bad Bunny’s popularity amongst his fan base we don’t know (probably won’t). But just know if you roll up on the Puerto Rican artist with plans on getting a pic, you better come correct or come with a phone you don’t mind losing because Bad Bunny don’t play that ish.