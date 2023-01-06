Popcaan ft. Drake “We Caa Done,” Kodak Black “Kodak The Boss” & More | Daily Visuals 1.6.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few years since Popcaan signed with Drake’s OVO label and on the cusp of the release of his latest project, Great Is He, the Jamaican artist links up with the King of The North to bring y’all some dancehall heat.

In Pop’s visuals to “We Caa Done,” he and Drizzy take a boat ride around the island with Kevin Durant before mounting some jet ski’s to finish off a fun day of activities. Drake using a Jamaican accent for his verses is hella entertaining.

Back in the states, Kodak Black seems to be living the lavish gangsta life and in his clip to “Kodak The Boss,” Black politics at home with a thick young lady while draped down in a Versace robe and admiring his golden assault rifle, which was gifted to him by a Mexican cartel. Okay, we made that last part up but it seems plausible.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from August Alsina, Young Nudy and more.

POPCAAN FT. DRAKE – “WE CAA DONE”

KODAK BLACK – “KODAK THE BOSS”

AUGUST ALSINA – “LIED TO YOU”

YOUNG NUDY – “IMPALA”

QUEEN NAIJA – “LET’S TALK ABOUT IT”

J STONE & DJ DRAMA – “FAREWELL”

RICK HYDE – “ARRIVEDERCI”

JAY FIZZLE FT. PAPERROUTE WOO – “BOUNCE”