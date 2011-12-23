Drake Speaks On Fan Tattoo, Threatens Tattoo Artist

Another day, another publicity stunt. The digital world went crazy when a Drake fan tweeted a photo of herself, eyebrows shaved and all, with Drake’s name tattooed on her forehead in bold letters.

In a recent interview with LA radio station Power 106, Drizzy was asked if he had seen the photo and what he thought about the fans display of admiration. The Young Money protege didn’t find it too flattering, going as far as denouncing the tattoo artist responsible.

“I want to meet her and understand what happened,” Drake said earnestly. “The guy who tatted is a f*c&ing a*s^ole though, I will tell you that. I don’t f*%Ck with that guy. F*^k you to that tat artist by the way. And you should lose your job and should never do tattoos again,” Drizzy said in disgust of the artist Kevin Campbell. “If I ever see you, I’m a f*^ck you up. But real sh&*t though, I really like…I want to talk to this girl and understand it all. It’s surreal.”

Campbell himself expressed disdain over his own work, admitting that the idea was simply stupid.