Afro Nation Festival Makes US Debut, Burna Boy & WizKid to Headline Miami 2023

The biggest Afrobeats celebration is coming to the United States. Following successful festivals in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean, Afro Nation takes the next step with Afro Nation Miami 2023.

The inaugural Miami festival promises performances from ascendant Nigerian superstars Rema and Asake, dancehall legend Beenie Man, rising African stars CKay, BNXN, and Black Sherif, French rapper Franglish, and many others. Shining a special spotlight on the ascendant genre of amapiano, born in South Africa, Afro Nation Miami brings the Piano People stage, headlined by Major League DJZ and Uncle Waffles, and featuring many more of the genre’s most exciting names.

The festival follows up a groundbreaking 2022 from Afro Nation, which has established itself as a major tastemaker and advocate for African music since its founding in 2019. Afro Nation brought a high-powered group of international music stars and over 40,000 fans to the beaches of Portimáo in July for the second-ever Afro Nation Portugal, with headliners that included WizKid, Burna Boy, and Megan Thee Stallion. Earlier in the year, the innovative festival made its North American debut with Afro Nation Puerto Rico. The festival closed out 2022 with Afro Nation Ghana 2022 in Accra, Afro Nation’s first event in Ghana since 2019.

Afro Nation festivals are dedicated to providing a global platform for music from Africa and its diaspora. In addition, Afro Nation teams with BBC Radio 1xtra and the Official Charts Company to host a weekly UK Afrobeats Chart Show, and in 2022, Afro Nation partnered with Billboard to present the first-ever U.S. Afrobeats Chart. With more milestones to cross and many unforgettable sets in the near future, Afro Nation is primed to shine an even brighter spotlight on some of the most exciting artists in music today.

You can visit https://usa.afronation.com/ to buy tickets and view full information about the festival.