Westside Gunn “BDP,” French Montana ft. Vory “Project Baby” & More | Daily Visuals 1.12.23

Last week, Westside Gunn released a visual for “Super Kick Party” in which he fell back and let Eastside Flip take center stage for the cameras, but today WG dusts off his massive chunks of ice and returns to the front line for his latest music video.

Linking up with Rome Streetz and Stove God Cooks for the visuals to “BDP,” Westside Gunn rolls around with his peoples through his hood and hops out the car window to spit his bars as his driver creeps through the streets of Buffalo.

From Buffalo to New York City, French Montana continues to stay on his grizzly and for his latest Vory featured clip to “Project Baby” Montana and Vory kick it in a project hallway with some thick young women and get poured up and smoked out as most people do when kicking it in a project hallways. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jacquees featuring Future, Quando Rondo and more.

WESTSIDE GUNN – “BDP”

FRENCH MONTANA FT. VORY – “PROJECT BABY”

JACQUEES FT. FUTURE – “WHEN YOU BAD LIKE THAT”

G HERBO – “SHADEROOM”

QUANDO RONDO – “HEAT TUCKED”

FISHXGRITS FT. RALO THE PIMP – “CHOSE”

BABYFACE RAY – “RAP POLITICS”