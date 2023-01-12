Images of Samsung’s New Flagship Smartphone The Galaxy S23 Have Leaked

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

No surprise, images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 have leaked.

Ahead of Samsung’s upcoming in-person Unpacked event on February 1, images of the Galaxy S23 are now on the web. The renders of Samsung’s next flagship smartphone came courtesy of WinFuture and reveals the smartphone’s new design and color options.

The photos are official and are not fan-made renders based on previous Galaxy smartphone models, according to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt.

According to the images, the Galaxy S23 will ditch the raised camera notch found on the S22, and the phone’s triple camera system protrudes out of the device’s casing. The S23’s casing will keep the metal frame over glass combination Galaxy users have come to expect and will be available in four colors: black, white, green, and pinkish-lilac.

The exact specifications of the Galaxy S23 are still unknown. Still, according to rumors, Galaxy fans can look forward to a brighter OLED display, a higher resolution camera sensor, and better low-light performance.

The devices will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

We won’t be posting the leaked images out of respect for Samsung, but if you’re eager to see what Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 looks like, you can head here.

The Galaxy S23 comes after Samsung’s latest offerings in its foldable flagship options, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, the Galaxy Buds2, Galaxy Watch5, and Watch5 Pro.

Photo: JUNG YEON-JE / Getty