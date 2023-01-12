Harlem Teen Beaten Unconscious, Air Jordans Stolen Off His Feet

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s wintertime in New York City and the wolves are out. A Harlem team was beaten unconscious and to add insult to injury, was robbed of his Air Jordans.

The incident went down outside of a McDonald’s located on the corner of 145th Street and Broadway in New York City. According to the New York Daily News, on Saturday (Jan. 7), a 16-year-old was standing outside when several assailants ran up and assaulted him. Per NYPD, the teen was knocked unconscious, and his sneakers were stolen off his person before the attackers ran off.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the goons, who will likely be caught sooner than later considering their mugs have been made public.

No word on which specific model of Air Jordan 1s were stolen. While a pair of Nike and Jordan Brand signature sneaker currently retails for $180; vintage, exclusive or rare pairs can go for thousands of dollars on the resale market.

The NYPD is seeking information on the attack—it’s not snitching if you’re a civilian—and are asking any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. A reward of $3500 is being offered for any intel that pans out.

If you choose to wear pricey kicks, keep your head on a swivel, it’s getting too real out here.