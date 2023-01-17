Boldy James In Stable Condition After Serious Car Accident

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Boldy James is in stable condition after he was injured in a serious car accident while in his hometown of Detroit. The accident occurred last Monday (Jan. 9).

A rep for James, born James Clay Jones III, revealed that he was initially hospitalized in critical condition.

“On Monday, January 9th, Boldy James was involved in a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area. I can confirm that Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries,” said a representative in a statement. “After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.”

Although James released his official debut project, My 1st Chemistry Set, back in 2013, last year may have been his busiest. He dropped four projects; Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man, Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, Mr. Ten08 with Futurewave, and Be That As It May with Cuns. James also has close ties with Griselda, releasing The Versace Tape via Westside Gunn’s label in 2022.

The formal statement continued, “Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

Get well soon Boldy James.