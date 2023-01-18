Black Twitter Has A Field Day After Alleged Homophobe Boosie’s Daughter Goes IG Official With Girlfriend

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz has generally become the poster child for homophobia due mostly to his abject inability to keep Lil Nas X’s and Zaya Wade’s names out of his mouth.

Seriously, I need an iron that can press my shirt the way Boosie is pressed about LGBTQ folks proudly existing out in the open. So, now, Black Twitter is forced to ask questions now that the “Wipe Me Down” rapper’s own 20-year-old daughter, Iviona Hatch, is flexing on the Gram with her current boo—who happens to also be a woman.

From MadameNoir:

Related Stories Boosie Badazz Erupts While In Handcuffs During Georgia Traffic Stop

Hatch, who goes by Poison Ivi, was seen in a pic posted by her lady with the caption, “Endlessly in love with you.” During an Instagram Live in 2021, Hatch revealed that she dates girls sometimes.