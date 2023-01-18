Black Twitter Has A Field Day After Alleged Homophobe Boosie’s Daughter Goes IG Official With Girlfriend

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz has generally become the poster child for homophobia due mostly to his abject inability to keep Lil Nas X’s and Zaya Wade’s names out of his mouth.
Seriously, I need an iron that can press my shirt the way Boosie is pressed about LGBTQ folks proudly existing out in the open. So, now, Black Twitter is forced to ask questions now that the “Wipe Me Down” rapper’s own 20-year-old daughter, Iviona Hatch, is flexing on the Gram with her current boo—who happens to also be a woman.
From MadameNoir:
Hatch, who goes by Poison Ivi, was seen in a pic posted by her lady with the caption, “Endlessly in love with you.” During an Instagram Live in 2021, Hatch revealed that she dates girls sometimes.
Now the internet is wondering how Boosie feels about this. Due to his past comments about Lil’ Nas X, Zaya Wade and the LGBTQIA community in general, it’s being assumed that the “Zoom” rapper is pissed.
“The irony that Boosie daughter came out the closet after all that rhetoric he was spewing against DWade’s child is mind blowing,” one person tweeted.
Seriously, Boosie having a non-straight child is like Elmer Fudd fathering a wascally wabbit. It’s like a Kansmen’s wife birthing the next Malcolm X. It’s like if Steve Harvey’s daughter turned out to be an independent woman who ditches the restrictions of patriarchy and takes full agency over her own dating life. (Oh, wait.)
Anyway, some on Twitter questioned whether Boosie even has an issue with his daughter dating other women since it’s not like she’s a gay dude or anything, but that question was put to bed when folks pointed out his Breakfast Club interview where he declared he would not be walking his daughter down the aisle to marry another woman.
Welp, at least Boosie Bigot…er…Badazz is an equal-opportunity homophobe. There’s that, I guess.