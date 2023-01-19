Jaguar Wright Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Husband, Samuel Odom

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few years, Jaguar Wright has been garnering attention by making accusations about her Hip-Hop peers such as being sexually violated by Common amongst other eyebrow raising allegations.

Yesterday though, she was trending after a video of her laying facedown on the ground getting handcuffed started circulating on social media after she attacked her husband, Samuel Odom in an apparent drunken rage. In the video, which was apparently recorded by her husband, you can hear Wright cursing as she’s being detained while her hubby explains: “She came up here and assaulted me while I was at a f*cking barbershop… Her and f*cking goddamn me, Solar came to the barbershop where I was sitting and resting in peace after the f*ckin’ cops was called on me… f*ckin’ bruised me and assaulted me.”

Wait, the same Solar that produced records for Guru after he and DJ Premier had a falling out or is it a different Solar? We need answers.

Blaming Wright for getting herself into this situation by “Hanging out with… mutherf*ckin’ sex cultists,” Odom went on to allege that she was so out of pocket that she threw their late son’s ashes out a window in a fit of rage. “Come up her actin’ the f*ckin’ fool. Throwing Giovanni’s ashes out the car. Callin’ ni**as b*tches and h*es.”

Still, Samuel asked everyone to “Please pray for her…Please, please, please pray for her. Pray for us,” as the situation unfolded.

Then shortly after being released, he took to her IG page to inform her fans of the situation and ultimately blamed bloggers for “playing these games” that led to her taking it to the streets on her own hubby.

Lord only knows what’s going to become of this particular situation.

What do y’all think of Jaguar Wright’s recent actions and Samuel Odom’s allegations? Let us know in the comments section below.