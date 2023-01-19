J. Cole Releases New Track “Procrastination (Broke)” On YouTube

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday, J. Cole fans got a late Christmas surprise when producer Bvtman dropped an unheard J. Cole cut that even he didn’t know existed in “Procrastination (Broke).”

Taking to IG to show the text he got from J. Cole and how he discovered his beat, Bvtman stated that “If you know me you know what this post means to me & what this song means to me. If you know me you know this is my peace finally, my dream.” Continuing to breakdown how everything unfolded, Bvtman revealed he was “Randomly driving on the high with my shorty and I get a text from @kingofqueenz25 saying Cole fuccs with my beats. I almost ain’t believe this was real life…. But it is..”

You gotta feel happy for him.

Showing the text he got from Cole, the MC from NC came off as not only humble but inspiring for anyone out there feeling like that dream they’re holding onto is out of reach. It isn’t, and J. Cole is here to remind everyone of that fact.

“This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world. It’s a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to CUT THROUGH.

On a day when I couldn’t find much motivation, I was looking for anything to inspire me. Out of curiosity, I typed in ‘J. Cole type beat’ into YouTube. Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this.

This is some shit that would normally stay in the vault, but I don’t want to hold onto the music like that no more. This is for you and whoever else need to hear it. God bless bro and keep doing what you do!”

J. Cole a legend for doing this. Just sayin.’ The track go hard too. Props to both these men.

Check out the track below and let us know your thoughts on the song in the comments section below.