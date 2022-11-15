J. Cole & Dreamville Announce Ticket Presale For 2023 Festival

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

J.Cole and his Dreamville collective have announced the date for presale tickets for next year’s concert festival, with an added bonus for fans.

The 2023 Dreamville Festival looks to continue its run of giving fans a stellar outdoor concert experience, and the collective announced on Monday (November 14) that tickets for the outdoor weekend festival will be available for purchase this week in a general presale that will take place on Friday (November 18th) at 10:00 A.M. As of yet, there has been no official line-up of artists who will perform at the event.

Fans who have signed up for the Dreamville Festival newsletter delivered via email and text will get the first crack at scoring early-bird two-day tickets beginning on Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 10:00 a.m. EST. For those who want to get access early, they can still sign up either through the festival’s website or by sending the code DREAMVILLE to the specially designated number, 68624.

The Dreamville Festival made a strong return this year after having to be postponed in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 80,000 attending. The Dreamville Festival is a celebration curated by J.Cole that emphasizes diversity and inclusivity and features his favorite collaborators and other musicians a part of the Dreamville imprint which include Ari Lennox, Bas, J.I.D., Earthgang, Cozz, Omen, and Lute and honors his home state of North Carolina.

Held at Dorothea Dix Park, the largest in the city of Raleigh, the festival will also feature artisans, local vendors, community organizations, and a variety of food trucks representing the Greater Triangle area. The festival has been a boon to the city of Raleigh according to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. Conceived in 2018 by the “Warm Up” rapper and Fayetteville native, its first iteration took place in 2019 after Hurricane Florence. That year’s festival brought an estimated $3.8 million to local businesses.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Adam Roy, Dreamville Festival president. “Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome.”

The 2023 Dreamville Festival will take place on April 1 and April 2. Fans can get further updates through the website, www.dreamvillefest.com.