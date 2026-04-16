Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Caught Reciting & Remixing Fake Bible Verse From ‘Pulp Fiction’

Getty Images / Pete Hegseth / Pulp Fiction

The jokes continue to write themselves regarding this administration. President Donald Trump’s DEI Hire, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, was caught here saying a fake Bible verse from a movie.

Pete Hegesth has already been called out for using God and faith to justify the country’s ridiculous military action in Iran.

Pete Hegseth Continues To Use Religion To Justify War In Iran

During a recent Pentagon prayer service, Hegseth used religious talking points to defend the U.S.’s military strikes in Iran, saying to the room, “Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation. Give them wisdom in every decision … and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.”

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To follow that up, a video is now circulating online of Hegseth reciting a made-up Bible verse, famously recited by Samuel L. Jackson’s character Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tartintino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.

Hegseth Remixed Jackson’s Exekiel 25:17 Verse From Pulp Fiction

In the now viral clip, Hegesth introduces the fake verse as CSAR 2517, which stands for Combat Search and Rescue, according to Public Witness. Hilariously, CSAR 2517 is actually Ezekiel 25:17, the passage Jackson’s character recited before killing someone.

“The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men,” Hegseth prayed. “Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother. And you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee, and amen.”

Sounds familiar, right?

Well, in the film, Jules says, “The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of the darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee!”

Bruh.

The Trump Administration’s Pro Religion Stance Is Built On Lies

It’s no secret that Donald Trump and his administration claim to be pro-religion, even though Donald Trump is one of the scummiest people on the planet. Trump couldn’t even reveal what his favorite Bible verse was during an interview during his first presidential campaign, opting to dodge the question by claiming it was “too personal,” even though it’s not.

Fast forward to now, Trump is currently bleeding support from Christians, Evangelicals, and Catholics after sharing an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus, as the pope, and beefing with Pope Leo XIV.

Hegseth’s use of fake Bible scriptures surely doesn’t help either; it only continues to make this administration the joke it is.

You can see what social media is saying about Secretary of Booze Pete Hegesth below.