Donald Trump Dragged For AI-Generated of Himself As The Pope
Blasphemy: Convicted Donald Trump Blasted On Social Media For Posting An AI-Generated Image of Himself As The Pope
wearing a black suit like everyone else who was there to pay their respects.Donald Trump is a 78-year-old unserious man. Y’all’s president is feeling social media’s wrath after sharing an AI-generated image of himself as the pope. We wish we were joking, but Trump really did this nonsense. Instead of doing his job to improve the lives of Americans, something he has shown he has no intention of doing since getting into office, Donald Trump is spending his time on social media posting AI images of himself. His latest post is being called blasphemous, and understandably so, because he shared a photo of himself wearing papal gear on the heels of Pope Francis’ passing. He and his “wife,” Melania, attended the funeral, where he also got called out for not
Social Media Blast Donald Trump For His “Blasphemous” PostThe photo has amassed over 1 million likes, but it’s getting well-deserved criticism. One commenter wrote under the post, “Not ok. Offensive to me as a Catholic.” Another comment read, “You make it so hard to defend you sometimes.” Why are you defending this man about anything he does? That is another question for another time. On X, formerly Twitter, Trump, who is currently one of the most unpopular presidents in our lifetime because of his terrible policies, like his misses of tariffs, is getting excoriated for his “disrespectful” post. “Asking all the Catholic Trump supporters, how do you feel about Trump mocking your religion? We are the laughingstock of the world,” one user on X asked. Another post read, “Trump is the antichrist and to the Catholics who voted for him, he is mocking us.” No lies detected there. Donald Trump continues to prove how much of moron he is and that he is unfit for office. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
